Nigeria: Covid-19 - Again, Lagos Tops Chart As Nigeria Records 612 New Infections Saturday

12 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladayo Jonathan

The data on the NCDC website shows that Lagos State has so far recorded 79,775 cases and more than 754 deaths.

Nigeria on Saturday reported 612 new COVID-19 cases, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed.

In an update on its official Facebook page late Friday night, the NCDC said the new cases were recorded across seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It said Lagos State reported more than half of the new infections with 483 cases.

Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, has reported more of the confirmed cases this week with over 1,500 cases recorded in the last three days.

The commercial city of roughly 20 million people has maintained the status of the COVID-19 epicentre since the disease outbreak in 2020, as the data on the NCDC website shows that the state has so far recorded a total of 79,775 cases and 754 deaths, about a quarter of the total deaths from the virus across the country.

While the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, suggested a few days ago that the state is witnessing the fourth wave of the disease, the NCDC is yet to officially make its position known.

According to the NCDC update, the new infections raised the total number of cases in the country to 217,063, while the fatality toll still stands at 2,981, as no fatality was recorded on Saturday.

The NCDC noted that the discharged cases now stands at 207,703, as Bauchi State reported a backlog of 38 discharges for December 10.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT and Rivers State reported 49 and 38 cases to rank second and third on the log respectively.

Oyo State reported 31 cases, followed by Delta State with five cases.

While Ekiti State recorded four cases, Bauchi and Jigawa states reported one each.

The centre also noted that five states: Plateau, Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X