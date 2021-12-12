West Africa: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders to Dinner Ahead of 60th Ecowas Session

12 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday evening hosted leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to a pre-Conference dinner at the Presidential Villa, ahead of the 60th Session of the bloc.

Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Assistant to the President (Photography), confirmed this in pictorial reports of the event.

Those who attended the dinner included the President of Ghana and Chairman of ECOWAS Authority, Nana Akufo-Addo; President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe; and President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

Others were President Macky Sall of Senegal; President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau; President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone; and President Jose Maria Neves of Cape Verde.

Presidents Adama Barrow of the Gambia and Alassane Ouattara of Cote D' Ivoire also attended the dinner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that a new Chairman of ECOWAS Authority may emerge at the end of Sunday's Sixtieth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS.

