Nigeria: 63 Nigerians Killed Last Week As Insecurity Worsens

Bandits burnt at least 37 people alive in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

At least 63 people were killed in various attacks by non-state actors across Nigeria last week (December 5-11).

A review of the figure shows an over 200 per cent increase when compared to the previous week when 25 people were reported killed.

Only one of the victims last week was a security official compared to 12 in the previous week.

There was also an increase in banditry attacks in the North-west where almost 90 per cent of the figures were recorded. It includes the gruesome killing of 37 travellers who were set ablaze in their bus by a terror group.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases were not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

North-west

Three persons were reported killed and many others injured in a violent clash between farmers and cattle herders in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The local government information officer, Sunusi Doro, told PREMIUM TIMES that the government and security agencies had stepped in to restore law and order in the area.

In the same zone, bandits burnt at least 37 people alive in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The travellers, who were trying to migrate to other parts of the country due to insecurity in their communities, were stopped by the terrorists some six kilometres from the Sabon Birni town.

Witnesses told the BBC Hausa Service that the incident occurred at about 9 a.m. on Monday.

The following day, gunmen suspected to be bandits operating along Shinkafi-Moriki-Kaura Namoda road in Zamfara State blocked the road and attacked passengers. They killed no fewer than seven people and set many vehicles and food items on fire.

A resident of the area, Musa Shuaibu, confirmed that the bandits succeeded in attacking 15 vehicles and set five of the vehicles ablaze.

In a separate incident, the Katsina State commissioner for science, technology and innovation, Rabe Nasir, was assassinated.

Mr Nasir was killed in his private residence in Katsina Thursday evening.

Also, bandits killed two persons and abducted several others in a series of coordinated attacks on communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Friday and Saturday.

North-central

A senior lecturer in the Business Administration Department of Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Echobu Adah, was killed by gunmen along Otukpo-Ugbokolo highway at the Eke Olengbecho-Olayenga axis of the road, in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Also, a housewife simply identified as Salamatu, was shot dead when kidnappers stormed Piri community in Kwali Area Council of Abuja.

At least eight residents were reportedly abducted in the incident which happened between Tuesday and Wednesday

Also on Wednesday, at least nine worshippers were reported killed in an attack by suspected armed bandits in Ba'are in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The police commissioner in the state, Bala Kuryas, told reporters on Thursday that nine people were killed in the attack.

South-south

A middle-aged man identified as Ikedi Peter reportedly committed suicide after killing his wife,

Although the details of the murder were still sketchy, a community source said Mr Peter jumped into a well after allegedly killing his wife, who was the general overseer of a church.

South-west

An officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Omiwoye Sunday, was shot dead in Ondo State.

The deceased was killed in front of his friend's house, while trying to prevent his assailants from attacking some people.

Security despatched

Due to the deteriorating security situation in North-west, President Muhammadu Buhari said Friday that he had dispatched a 'high-level delegation' to two states in the region that have suffered from recent attacks.

The president has been criticised by many Nigerians for his handling of the security situation in the region. One of the most scathing criticisms came Thursday from the Jama'atul Nasrul Islam (JNI), a leading Islamic group in Northern Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar.

On Friday, the president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Mr Buhari has "dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation's intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities."

"The president is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

"The delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) is made up of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa'i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo," Mr Shehu said.