Nigeria: 'Werey Dey Disguise', 'Cut Soap for Me', Other Nigerian Pop Culture Slang That Trended in 2021

Amidst the turbulent year 2021 fraught with alarming cases of insecurity, untold hardship, and Twitter ban, Nigerians still found a way to catch 'cruise' and make themselves happy by inventing slangs that were widely adopted.

A new year, means new slang and in 2021 alone, no fewer than 21 pop culture slangs were born, or rather, created by Nigerian pop stars, celebrities, social media influencers, and comedians. In rare cases, their origin cannot be traced but nonetheless, these viral sayings have come to stay especially since they cut across all ages, social strata, and even religion.

It's time to look back on the popular terms coined in 2021. From 'Cut soap for me' to 'Werey dey disguise', here PREMIUM TIMES highlights 21 words and phrases that defined Nigeria's pop culture dictionary of 2021

'Cut Soap For Me'

The slang ' cut soap for me' could mean a lot of things to different kinds of people.It is believed to have originated from internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo boys. Infact, legend has it that the saying originated from a 'Yahoo Yahoo' boy who reportedly went mad and walked about the streets screaming "Cut Soap For Me".

However, in Nigerian pop culture, it has become an alternative way of asking someone to show you the way.

'Cut Soap For Me' does not necessarily refer to the "DIABOLIC SOAP" issued by a native doctor or spiritualist.

It could be sharing of job opportunities, cash flow ideas, and things to invest in and earn good dividends. If you have any soap, try and cut it for your friends.

Also, Nigerian comedians, Cute Abiola, and Tolibian, even released a song titled 'Cute soap for me'.

Usage: "Madam J, cut soap for me na this Christmas!"

E Choke

'E choke' is probably the most popular slang on our list. Some social media users use it to express intense shock, surprise or mock their enemies. It was popularised by Davido.

People literally accompany the slang with a choking gesture by holding their hand on their neck.

It is also a hype word that implies showing off your wealth, success, and happiness, often but not necessarily, in the face of enemies who may not be happy at your success or watch your every move, so they just get muffled at it.

Usage: Davido made N200m in 24 hours, Omo e Choke !

Who Dey Breet?

The slang 'who dey breet?' does not have a particular meaning, it has numerous usages and context. First, it is used to accompany a show-off or to humble haters.

It is also used to call attention to a breathtaking moment, by suggesting that everyone should be so awestruck that they are unable to breathe.

'Who dey breet' is another slang phrase coined by Davido, translated literally, "who dey breet" means "Who is breathing?"

Usage: My son cleared his papers, like father like son, who dey breet?

Na... .. I Wan Dey Do Now

This slang comes in different variants.

A typical example is, "Na food wey I no go fit finish I wan dey chop now", "Na wetin wey no be my own I wan dey wear now.

This slang is used as a personal dare... where a person dares to do something out of the ordinary and promises to continue in such an act.

It is difficult to trace the origin of this slang that was created overnight.

Usage: "Na woman wey big pass me, I wan dey follow now".

Wahala be Like

"Wahala be like... " is one slang that might transcend 2021. It has lasted longer than other slang. Even "be calming down", as hot as it was when it trended, fizzled out with time. It later changed to "Wahala be like bicycle", "Wahala be like Noodles", "Wahala be like Desmond Elliot", etc.

From there, it metamorphosed into "Wahala Wear Koi Koi", "Wahala tie Gele/wrapper", etc. This slang has refused to die. Even when its appeal appears to be fading, Nigerians will formulate a sweeter version and it begins to trend again.

"Wahala for who no get this" it was first used as an exaggerator, just to drive a point home. Like when someone shows off a beautiful shape that is achieved through waist trainer, Nigerians will over-exaggerate it and say, "Wahala for who no get waist trainer".

"Wahala be like... " is also used to describe the magnanimity of a problem. When someone lands in a big problem with a hard solution, especially the one which could have been avoided, the Wahala be like... slang will be employed

It is also used to make jest of an individual. Like when Davido refers to Chioma as Mama Ifeanyi during her birthday, fans reacted. There were so many Wahala be like this or that made under the posts. On a second note, the slang; "Wahala be like... " can be used to quantify or describe an unending problem.

Usage: "Wahala be like Okro soup. E no dey draw finish".

You Get it! If You don't Gerrit Forget About It

This is gradually becoming a favourite. It is used to wave off someone who does not understand a conversation.

It originated from a vox pop interview of a random man who was asked the meaning of 'CV', after giving a sarcastic response, he ended his response in a hilarious manner by saying, "You Get it! If You don't Gerrit Forget About It"

'You get it! if you don't gerrit forget about it, is simple to decipher and is another way of saying 'if you don't understand, forget about it.

Usage: PREMIUM TIMES is the best Newspaper in Nigeria, You get it? if you don't gerrit forget about it

UAR

UAR became a buzzword in June 2021 when the Nigerian National Assembly reportedly received a proposal to change the country's name from Nigeria to the United Africans Republic (UAR).

According to The Cable, the proposal was submitted to the committee by Adeleye Jokotoye, a tax consultant in Lagos state.

Mr Adeleye's reason for proposing this change was because the name "was not coined by a citizen but given to the country by Flora Shaw, wife of Lord Lugard, a colonialist." He also believes it will promote peace and unity in the country.

Trust Nigerians, the UAR became another trend on social media, as everyone on social media was leaving Nigeria for UAR.

On Twitter, the term UAR is usually accompanied by a popular meme of Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, carrying a very heavy bag.

Usage: This Nigeria don tire me, I don carry my bag dey go UAR.

Japa

This slang is derived from the Yoruba language. Japa simply means 'to run swiftly' out of a dangerous situation.

To 'Japa' means to abort, run, avoid, terminate, retreat or remove yourself from a situation, if used in a sentence.

More importantly, it means to emigrate. "Almost every youth wants to japa from Nigeria.

Usage: Guy, I wan Japa go Canada.

Sapa

Sapa is a term used to describe a state of extreme poverty, especially after extravagant spending.

We can say Sapa is a mild way of saying a person is suffering or lacks money.

Surprisingly, we found its definition in the Urban dictionary: "It is a term used in Nigeria Pidgin English to describe a state of being extremely broke or poor, usually after spending extravagantly. Its synonym is called "Owu"."

Without a doubt, the word 'SAPA' has inspired some Nigerian artistes and has found its way into the lyrics of several pop songs. Think, Sapa anthem.

Usage : 'Omo sapa dey'

Ehhhenna

Ehhhenna is a slang that literally means "Yes of course", is not entirely new but somehow found its way into Nigerian pop culture in early 2021. The slang became popular after a young boy had sarcastically answered an interviewer " Ehhennena" while chewing groundnut.

The slang is usually accompanied by the little boy's meme. It's used to show agreement, concordance and it's derived from the Nigerian pidgin language.

Usage: You go attend Wizkid live tomorrow? Ehhhenna !

Beta Rest

'Beta Rest' is a famous line from 'Ke Star' remix, a hit track by the South African Amapiano virtuoso, Focalistic, featuring Davido.

In local parlance, 'Beta rest' is used to tell a person to 'calm down' or 'cool your nerves'

It's used alongside the phrase ' I dey catch cruise forget If you talk you collect.'

Usage: Stella dey try outsmart me, make she beta rest.

Shedi Bala Bala

'Shedi Bala Bala', was derived from hype man Tobyshang's hit track released in May 2021

The term is used to hail or encourage a good dancer to shake his or her body.

Usage: Shedi Bala Bala Shedi bolo bolo

God When?

This is another trend that Nigerians are loving.

For some, it's a prayer, especially used when you desire and admire something you've seen, but it is commonly used to refer to a dream relationship.

"God when?" Is usually accompanied by admiration for something. It basically questions God on when he will do for you what he has done for others.

Usage: See love oo. God when?

Where Una Dey See This Money?

This line is often used anytime an individual flaunts his or her wealth when others are wallowing in poverty.

"Where una dey see this money?" when loosly translated means, "Where did you find this money you are lavishing?"

It is usually accompanied with 'cut soap for me.'

For instance, Where una dey see this money? My sister abeg cut soap for me.

Any Money Wey Come My Hand, Na For Enjoyment

This is another phrase used by most young Nigerians to show that despite the rising cost of living, they are committed to having a good time.

For some, this slang encourages extravagant spending, however, for many others, the slang emphasises the benefits of having a good life.

Usage: Any small money wey dey my hand na for enjoyment, I go reason my future next year, my future no dey run.

Lori Iro

A 72-year-old and social media sensation, Evangelist Ismail Badmus, inspired the "Lori Iro" fame slang that gained a hashtag and trended in the first half of 2021.

Mr Badmus garnered critical acclaim when, on one of his evangelical ventures, the "Lori Iro" video was shot without his knowledge.

'Lori Iro' is a Yoruba word that means 'lies', the slang went viral around Valentine season this year.

Usage: boyfriend: I fit die for you,

Girlfriend: lori iro

Zukwanu Ike

"Zukwanu like" is the Igbo word that has become slang and it means, 'take a rest oo' or 'do have a rest'.

The slang is used when somebody is stressing you about something, or when someone becomes over burdensome.

However, no one can take credit for the slang 'Zukwanu Ike', it is widely spoken not only within the Igbo-speaking communities but across the country.

Werey Dey Disguise

This is another Yoruba pidgin street slang, 'Werey' in Yoruba means acting irrationally or crazy. In totality "werey dey disguise" means, the act of camouflaging or appearing or speaking out in contrast to what you really mean people can see right through their being fake.

"Werey dey disguise" is usually accompanied by several mimes, it is used when someone is acting up but you see through them.

Doings

Oba - a sleepy farming village in Anambra State, was suddenly thrust into the limelight after popular Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur, Obi Cubana, staged a talk of the town burial ceremony for his late mum in July.

Doings refers to the over 400 cows donated to the host, the $100,000 diamond pendant, 67 private jets that landed Oba to the fleet of over 500 luxury cars. Cubana's friends, colleagues, business associates, and celebrities alike all outdid themselves to put up a show reputed to be the event of the year. Doings captures all the razzmatazz that characterised the burial ceremony. The slang is also used as an exclamation anytime an individual appears to live large or show-off wealth.

Wa Ti Ma Gbo

Wa Ti Ma Gbo, also abbreviated as 'WTMG' is a coinage from Adekunle Gold's hit song 'High' wherein he featured Davido. It was released in September.

Wa Ti Ma Gbo is a Yoruba word that means, " "You would have heard"

The slang is used to make reference to what someone is known for.

A popular skit maker, Broda Shaggi, uses the slang in his comedy skits.

Something Hooge

Introduced by popular Skit maker, Mr Sabinus, otherwise known as investor Sabinus or Mr Funny, the slang is very popular among Nigerian youths.

"Something hooge" literally means something huge, but with an emphasis on the 'huge'. It is used to show anticipation or an expectation.

Usage: Next year I'm expecting something hooge.

We Outside

"We outside" is another slang that is trending. It's literally interpreted as " We have gone out", mostly used to show that a group of pals has gone out to an occasion or a function.

People use the slang 'we outside' to illustrate that a particular group of people are having fun outside of their homes.