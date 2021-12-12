Southern Africa: National Assembly Speaker Elected As Member of SADC-PF

document

The Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has called on all Parliaments in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to work together to promote the principles of human rights, democracy, economic development and, peace and stability in the region.

Ms Mapisa-Nqakula made this call Saturday afternoon after her swearing-in as the Member of the SADC Parliamentary Forum 50th Plenary Assembly which is underway, under the theme: "Celebrating a New Era of Democracy Towards Consolidating the Vibrant Voices of SADC Parliamentarians". She leads a three-member delegation to the Forum consisting of Ms Nkhensani Bilankulu from the African National Congress (ANC), Mr Desmond Moela (ANC), and Mr Darren Bergman from the Democratic Alliance.

Ms Mapisa-Nqakula said the forum had committed its energies to improving and strengthening Parliaments' capacity in the region. She added that it is a responsibility she intends to take seriously and is determined to plan to the best of her abilities.

She called on SADC-PF to actively champion the drafting of the protocols that will lead to the establishment of the Regional Parliament as per the goals and aspirations of the 2018 SADC Region Heads of State consultation meeting. The meeting had called for the transformation of the SADC-PF into a formidable Parliamentary vehicle for the region.

She added that the region's history is that of unity, cooperation and movement of citizens, and it would be important that the regional Parliament, as a representative of ordinary people, exercise its oversight role over the executive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Southern Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula concluded by calling for a strong SADC-PF with a strong impetus to better the participation at the Parliamentary African Parliament and other inter-continental of international parliamentary programmes. She urged the Forum to continue to ensure meaningful discussions aimed at equipping Parliaments to serve the communities in the region better and promote the principles of human rights, economic development, and peace and stability.

Yesterday's Assembly also adopted a ground-breaking SADC Model Law on gender-based violence (GBV). The model law aims to eradicate GBV so that individuals in the region can live decently and enjoy fundamental human rights without fear of violence.

Today the SADC PF 50 Plenary is expected to consider motions and statements by Members of Parliament that align with the theme. There will also be an opportunity for the South African delegation to provide some insights on the unique role SADC Parliaments can play in promoting a SADC identity within the context of the Forum's approved transformation into a Regional Parliament and the Region's broader integration Vision 2050.

For interviews with the leader of the Parliamentary delegation, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, please contact Mr Mlindi Mpindi on e-mail: mmpindi@parliament.gov.za /or 081 761 7329