Tanzania: President Museveni Shuffles Ambassadors, Replaces Career Diplomats - USA's Mull Katende, Tanzania's Kabonero

12 December 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

President Museveni shuffles ambassadors, replaces USA's career diplomats: USA's Mull Katende, Tanzania's Kabonero

President Museveni has made fresh appointments for Ugandan ambassadors and heads of missions.

In the appointments done today, Museveni replaced Richard Kabonero in Dar-es-Salaam with a former member of Parliament for Nyabushozi County Col Fred Mwesigye.

Also replaced in the new appointments is Uganda's Ambassador to the USA based in Washington DC, Mull Sebujja Katende.

The new ambassador for Uganda to the USA is now Robbie Kakonge.

Also replaced is Dr. Crispus Walter Kiyonga in China. The new ambassador for China will now be Judith Nsababera.

Former DP stalwart Ismael Beswale Kezaala has also been dropped as Ambassador to India.

Below is the list

ADVERTISEMENT

By virtue of the powers vested in the President of the Republic of Uganda, by Article 122(1), I hereby appoint the following as Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Deputy Ambassadors to the respective brotherly and friendly countries as listed here below:

1. Burundi - Maj. Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza;

2. Rome - Amb. Elizabeth Napeeyok

3. Washington DC - Ms. Robbie Kakonge;

4. Copenhagen - Ms. Margaret Bakyira;

5. Dar-es-Salaam - Col. (Rtd) Fred Mwesigye;

6. Khartoum - Dr. Yahaya Rashid Ssemudu;

7. Paris - Ms. Amule Doreen;

8. Kigali - Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Robert Rusoke;

9. New York - Amb. Adonia Ayebare

(Special Envoy);

10. Algiers - Amb. Alintuma Nsambu;

11. New Delhi - Amb. Joyce K. Kikafuunda;

12. Canberra - Amb. Dorothy Hyuha;

13. London - Amb. Nimisha Madhvani;

14. Berlin - Amb. Mubiru Stephen;

15. Ankara - Ms. Nusura Tiperu;

16. Kuala-Lumper - Ms. Betty Bigombe;

17. Brussels - Amb. Miriam Blaak;

18. Moscow - Mr. Moses Kizige;

19. Abu Dhabi - Amb. Zaake Kibedi;

20. Mogadishu - Prof. Sam Turyamuhika;

21. Abuja - Amb. Nelson Ocheger;

22. Addis Ababa - Amb. Rebecca Otengo;

23. Ottawa - Amb. Ruth Aceng;

24. Cairo - Amb. Sam Male Sebulime;

25. Kinshasa - Hajji. Farid Kaliisa;

26. Juba - Amb. Brig. Ronnie Balya;

27. Doha - Amb. Stephen Chebrot;

28. Tehran - Kisambira Tezikuba Mohammed;

29. Riyadh - Amb. Isaac Sebulime;

30. Nairobi - Amb. Dr. Hassan Galiwango;

31. Beijing - Amb. Oliver Wonekha

32. Geneva - Amb. Mercel R. Tibaleka

33. Tokyo - Ms. Tophas Byagira Kaahwa;

34. Pretoria - Mr. Amoru Paul;

35. Luanda - Col. (Rtd) Julius Kihaanda;

36. Guanzhou - Ms. Nsababeera Judith;

37. Havana - Ms. Musaazi Nabbaka Elizabeth.

Deputy Ambassadors:

1. Cairo - Lt. Gen. Charles Angina;

2. Abuja - Mr. Nnam Alfred;

3. Mogadishu - Maj. Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Nathan;

4. New Delhi - Ms. Margaret Kyogyire.

SIGNED this ... ... .day of ... ... ... ... ... ... ., in the Year of our Lord Two thousand Twenty One (2021).

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Gen (Rtd)

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF UGANDA

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X