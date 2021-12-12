South Africa: Ramaphosa Stresses Need for Forgiveness and Unity At State Memorial Service for FW De Klerk

12 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Steve Kretzmann

At a state memorial service in Cape Town, FW de Klerk was honoured as a former deputy president who helped craft the Constitution.

It was as a former deputy president, from 1994 to 1996, of South Africa's democratic dispensation that FW de Klerk was remembered at a state memorial service at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

The keynote speaker, President Cyril Ramaphosa, made it clear, without saying so, that the honour of a state memorial service was not due to De Klerk having been the last apartheid president.

Ramaphosa's address, focusing on De Klerk's contribution to the development of South Africa's Constitution and democracy, was an example of statesmanship and honourable diplomacy, stressing, as it did, the need for forgiveness and unity.

But the fact of De Klerk being the last apartheid president lay behind the rest of Ramaphosa's sentence: "We recognise that his contribution and his legacy remain contested."

This contestation was illustrated by the protest outside the Groote Kerk before the service began. Demonstrators from the Imam Haron Foundation sang and held placards calling for justice for apartheid's victims, a reminder that De Klerk's submissions to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) denied responsibility...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

