Liberia: President Weah Kicks Off 2022 County Meet - Says Objective Is Peace

The 2021-22 National County Meet got underway Saturday, December 12, 2021, in Kakata, Margibi County with the President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah emphasizing togetherness, peace, and unity as its core and fundamental essence.

Making brief remarks before taking the kickoff, President Weah informed County Meet players that their role is not to just play or pass the ball, but it is to demonstrate good sportsmanship, fairness and to serve as ambassadors of love and national unity.

"We are here to celebrate our national County Meet," the Chief Executive noted. "We have listened to songs of peace and unity. The essence of the County Meet is to bring us together, to connect us, and to bring peace and unity amongst us."

Dr. Weah, a renowned global football icon, also called on the umpires to do their best in handling games as fairly as possible to avoid confusion that will erode the essence of the national annual football festival.

The President wished each County the best of luck as they engage one another on the field of play for the coveted prizes at stake.

Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties locked horns in the first march of the national event, which title is presently defended by Lofa County.