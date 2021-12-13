South Africa: Ramaphosa Tests Positive for Covid-19 - New South African Cases Spike

President Cyril Ramaphosa address the nation on Sunday, 11 July 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
12 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for a 'mild' case of Covid-19 while South African cases reached a record high on Sunday, bolstered by a retrospective adjustment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-isolation and is receiving treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement issued by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Sunday night.

According to Gungubele, Ramaphosa started feeling unwell on Sunday after leaving the memorial service of the last apartheid president FW de Klerk in Cape Town.

He said Ramaphosa had displayed "mild" symptoms and was being monitored by South African National Defence Force doctors.

"The president, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week," said Gungubele, adding that Ramaphosa was "in good spirits".

Ramaphosa returned from a week-long visit to West Africa on 8 December. During his trip, he railed against the travel bans imposed against southern African nations after South African scientists announced their discovery of the Omicron variant of the virus.

"On his recent visit to four West African states, President Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for Covid-19 in all countries," said Gungubele....

