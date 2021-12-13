Ethiopia: Reports of Human Rights Abuses, Atrocities, and Destruction in Amhara and Afar Regions

12 December 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States notes with grave concern unconfirmed new reports alleging egregious human rights abuses, atrocities, and destruction of civilian infrastructure by Tigrayan forces in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia. We call on all armed actors to renounce violence against civilians. We also urge authorities to investigate these reports to determine their veracity and to commit to inclusive, transparent processes to hold responsible parties accountable.

The United States reiterates our support for diplomacy as the first, last, and only option to cease hostilities, just as we call for an end to human rights abuses and violations; negotiations without preconditions; unhindered humanitarian access; and the start to inclusive national dialogue.

