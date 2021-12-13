Ethiopia: News Alert - Council of Ministers Approves Draft Proclamation to Form National Dialogue Commission

Addis Abeba — The Council of Ministers, in its second regular meeting held today, discussed the draft proclamation establishing the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission and passed a draft proclamation establishing Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission.

In a statement the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed released, it said that one of the national issues that the government promised when it was elected in the 6th national election was to work for national consensus and establish a common ground on national issues through inclusive national dialogue and consultation.

Accordingly, the draft proclamation discussing the establishment of an independent and legitimate institution aimed at bringing together various political elites in order to reach at national consensus and common ground on various national issues was presented to the Council of Ministers.

After deliberating on the draft proclamation the Council of Ministers has approved the proclamation with some amendments and decided to submit it to the House of Peoples' Representatives for approval, the statement said.