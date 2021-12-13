Sudanese With Disabilities Demonstrate Against the Military Coup

Khartoum / Omdurman / Port Sudan — Sudanese with disabilities organised demonstrations in Khartoum and other cities yesterday to reject the military coup and the political agreement and to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities that took place last week. More demonstrations took place in the country.

The protesters chanted slogans rejecting the military coup and the subsequent political agreement.

People with various kinds of disabilities participated, including learning disabilities, auditory or visual impairments, and physical disabilities.

Those injured during the December revolution also participated in the procession, stressing their adherence to the implementation of the revolution's goals.

Members of resistance committees also participated in the demonstration in Khartoum. The Khartoum processions took place in the centre of the city.

During the procession, the demonstrators presented a draft memorandum, open for signatures, condemning the coup, the political agreement, and the return of the former regime's employees to power.

The memorandum stressed the importance of a return of civilian rule.

Protests also took place in Atbara in River Nile state, Wad Madani in El Gezira, and in Sennar, all with the support of the resistance committees.

Other protests

In Port Sudan yesterday, the Democratic Alliance of Lawyers in the Red Sea State also organised a protest sit-in to reject the military coup and the peace agreement.

The Omdurman Resistance Committees organised a one-day sit-in to reject the political agreement between Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan Abdallah, Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and leader of the military coup, and the now-reinstated Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

The committees demand full power to be handed over to civilians and justice.

The Resistance Committees of El Doyoum El Shargiya in Khartoum carried out a protest yesterday evening in solidarity with the victims of violence in Darfur. The participants in the procession carried banners denouncing the attacks on villages in West and North Darfur.

The No to Oppression of Women Initiative organised a protest vigil in cooperation with members of resistance committees in Omdurman within the framework of the United nation's 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence.

The participants in the vigil condemned various types of violence against women, including the disabling or killing of children.

The 16 days-long campaign takes place each year to fight against gender-based violence. Women's organisations in Sudan usually organise vigils and other activities during the campaign.

This year, the global campaign took place between November 25 and December 10, today.