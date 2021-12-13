Ethiopia: Tigrayan Forces Recapture Lalibela - Report

Rebel Tigrayan forces have recaptured the Ethiopian town of Lalibela, Reuters reports from Addis Ababa

The news agency is quoting witnesses as saying that that Amhara forces, who are allies of the Ethiopian government, began leaving Lalibela on Saturday night.

"The Tigrayan forces recaptured Lalibela without firing guns in the town," the witness said by phone.

This comes less than two weeks after the military and its allies took control of the town as part of a broader offensive that pushed back Tigrayan forces on multiple fronts.

Lalibela is a town in the Amhara region bordering the northern region of Tigray that is famed for its churches hewn from rock.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and a military spokesman did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment on the reported recapture of the town by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).