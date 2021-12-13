Nigeria: Buhari, Obasanjo Mourn Soun Ogbomoso

Mr Oyewumi died in the early hours of Sunday, after sitting on the throne for 48 years.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, on the demise of the traditional ruler on Sunday.

This is according to a statement by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, on Sunday.

Mr Buhari also commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State and especially the indigenes of Ogbomosoland on the demise of their traditional ruler.

Mr Oyewumi died in the early hours of Sunday, after sitting on the throne for 48 years.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/500491-soun-ogbomoso-is-dead.html

"President Buhari also joins the Oyo State Council of Obas in mourning the First Class Traditional ruler, who will forever be remembered for his counsel and commitment to the unity and harmony within their ranks," read the statement.

"He urges sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland to be consoled with the fact that Oba Oyewumi accentuated his reign with the development and progress of the community through enduring peace and extension of hands of fellowship to peoples of other lands.

"President Buhari prays that Almighty Allah will repose his soul."

Obasanjo mourns

Also, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in his condolence message, described the late monarch as a good friend who contributed to the political, social, and economic life of Ogbomoso.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the deceased will be remembered as a patriot and custodian of cultural and traditional values.

"Oba Oyewumi was an extraordinary person blessed with qualities and characteristics which made him one of the most unforgettable men of our generation. He was a successful businessman," Mr Obasanjo wrote.

"He was one of those, early in the history of Nigeria, that really made living outside one's place of birth a home and great success. I can still vividly remember his contribution to social life in Jos in the 1960s and 70s. He made his business in Jos where he was well at home and respected. I met him in Jos in 1961 and since then we had become friends.

"He lived a life of not only of service but also of peace among his fellow Obas and within his own community without allowing himself to be swayed from what is right and correct for a traditional ruler by politicians," he added.