Nigeria: EPL - Ndidi Shines As Leicester City Thrash Newcastle United, Iwobi Crumbles With Everton

After the heartache of crashing out of the Europa League, Wilfred Ndidi and his Leicester City teammates returned to winning ways on Sunday.

Ndidi was in action for 90 minutes as the Foxes hammered struggling Newcastle United 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

9 - Only Jamie Vardy (10) has been directly involved in more goals for Leicester than Patson Daka (9 - 7 goals, 2 assists) across all competitions this season, despite the Zambian only making eight total starts. Productive. pic.twitter.com/XPzTMk51ED -- OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2021

The Nigerian midfielder was one of Leicester City's top performers; lasting the whole duration on the pitch.

It was the midfielder's 12th league appearance of the campaign.

While Ndidi was in action, his international teammate Kelechi Iheanacho failed to make the matchday squad.

Ademola Lookman was also not included in the squad for the game by manager Brendan Rodgers.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans scored twice for the Foxes, while Patson Daka and James Maddison got the other goals.

The Magpies have conceded 34 goals in the league this season, more than any other side, with this their highest tally of goals conceded after their first 16 matches of any campaign since 1977-78 (also 34).

On their part, the three points secured by Leicester City on Sunday has seen them move up to the 8th spot with 22 points from 16 games.

At Selhurst Park, Alex Iwobi was rooted on the bench for 90 minutes as Everton were thrashed 3-1 by Crystal Palace.

Two goals from Conor Gallagher and another one by James Tomkins gave the Eagles the victory while Jose Salomon Rondon's second-half effort was only a consolation for Everton.

The three points secured by Patrick Vierra's men have seen them move up to the 12th spot with 19 points while Everton drop to the 14th position as their freefall on the log continues.

Elsewhere, West Ham forced Burnley to a barren draw while the game against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur was postponed.