Nigeria: Breaking - Gas Station Explodes in Onitsha

Destroys two filling stations

Pandemonium in Onitsha as gas station explodes, consuming Christen filling station along Awka road Onitsha and another filling station along Onitsha Enugu expressway way.

Two other filling stations beside the unfortunate ones, Rain Oil and J I Ejison oil were lucky as they were saved by men of the Anambra Fire Service who promptly responded to distress call by residents of Onitsha and workers of the lucky fuel stations.

The explosion occurred at about 7.30 pm with earth shaking noise and everywhere in the gas station caught fire with the two unlucky filling stations inclusive.

A mechanic workship sharing boundaries with the two unlucky filling stations with over 15 vehicle was also consumed by the fire.

As at the time of filing this report it is not yet clear if there is any casualty, but buildings located in the two burnt stations were raised down by the fire.

The fire incidents threw residents of Omagba phase one into panic as residents trooped out on the streets particularly Water Works road to run away from their houses in anticipation of the fire spreading to the streets.

The fire hindered vehicular movements along Awka road, Onitsha Enugu express and Old road Nkpor.