Kenya: Cheserek, Kiplagat Win Nandi 15km Road Race Titles

Beatrice Cheserek and Amos Kiplagat are the winners of the inaugural Koitalel Nandi 15km Road Race held Sunday in Nandi County.

The race, held under the theme 'Run to end gender-based violence', had been pushed forward from October due to the death of 2015 World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop.

The race, which started in Kapsabet and ended at Nandi Hills Stadium, saw athletes brace the chilly morning weather on a high altitude course.

Kiplagat crossed the line in 43 minutes, 43.77 seconds to win the men's 15km race ahead of Samuel Naibei (44:05.85) and Hillary Kipkoech (44:12.15).

In the women's category, Cheserek bagged victory after crossing the line in 49:50.50 ahead of Jackline Chelal who timed 50:20.10. Gladys Chepkurui was third in 51:03.10.

Kiplagat, who finished fourth in Madrid Marathon last month, told Nation Sport said proper timing and knowledge of the hilly course worked in his favour.

"I knew there was a hilly section after some few kilometres into the race and so I followed the leading pack, and my body responded well and at the right time. I'm happy to have won here today."

Naibei on his part said that he was happy that he came in second position, an improvement from the sixth place finish in the Nakuru Half Marathon.

"I will be competing in the Lagos Marathon next year after missing the Valencia Marathon and I decided to compete in the race as part of preparations. The course was tough but I'm happy to have emerged second which is a good improvement," said Naibei.

In the women's category, Cheserek broke from the leading pack after the 8km mark paced by her husband Cyrus Kiplagat and led all the way to the leading pack.

Cheserek, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet said that her build up for the race was good.

"The course was tough and I wanted to win the race after good preparations back at home and this is a good progress as I look forward to a good season where I will be targeting to compete in more 21km road races," she said.

Nandi County governor Stephen Sang said that the Eliud Kipchoge Sports Complex will have an office space which will house professional counsellors to offer social psycho-social support to athletes who may encounter problems in their career.

In the 21km cycling category, Salim Kipkemboi bagged victory after beating Evan Kimani, while Gibson Alwanda was in third place.