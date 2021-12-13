Kenya: To Match Peers in Africa, Gor Need Proper Recruitment Plan

So near yet so far. This statement aptly captures Gor Mahia's struggles on the continental stage. Three years in a row , we have come within a shouting distance of reaching the crucial stages of continental competitions and for three straight years, we have missed out. Whistling in the wind if you ask me.

I watched the game against the visitors from Congo Brazzaville and my assessment of the away side was that it was a very average team that the Gor Mahia squad of four or five years ago would have sent to the cleaners right from their own backyard on the banks of the mighty River Congo with the 'Mighty' K'Ogalo putting the icing on the cake in the return leg.

But that is now water under the bridge. The truth of the matter is that as currently constituted, Gor Mahia lacks the depth and talent to compete with our peers in the continent.

The missed chances, the blunders at the backline and the general show was one that only diehard supporters could afford to put up with for the whole 90 minutes.

I have said it time and again. We need a well thought out plan of player recruitment. I have heard whispers that there are cartels hovering around like ravens, ready to make an easy buck and hoist on the club below mediocre players.

I have no evidence but like an unwanted pregnancy, suspect hiring can be hidden but only for a time. Before long the evidence will be out there for the whole world to see. Chicken coming home to roost, if you ask me.

We have become accustomed to having a team wangled in time for competitions, play shoddy football, get bundled out of serious competitions, the coach goes AWOL and we sit back, whining and cursing those in charge.

Then wait for a repeat of the same. Doing the same thing time and again and expecting different results, as the wisemen said.

I am happy that the boys seemed to have put the nightmare of the continental competition behind them and gave a good account of themselves in the premier league match that followed last Thursday (3-0 win over Vihiga Bullets). I hoped that the same form prevailed as we faced Bandari FC on Sunday.

My heart was further gladdened by the fact that the football nabobs who took over from the bungling Nick Mwendwa-led FKF had the good head to transfer the match from Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to Nyayo National Stadium and at the respectful kick-off time of 3pm.

Talking of Mwendwa and his disgraced gang, what was that jelly-brained scheme to have Gor Mahia play their matches at 1pm?

Granted, the man seemed to have come to town with the sole agenda of ruining K'Ogalo but having a match at that hour is sure the lowest blow he could strike.

Anyway, I am happy that the man and his rampaging mob have been shown their rightful place in Kenya's football- as far away from the stadia as possible. I genuinely hope they stay there till kingdom comes.

I know have been accused in some quarters of waging a war against Mwendwa and from the bottom of my heart, nothing could be further from the truth. Far be it removed from me to hate someone I don't know at a personal level.

It is imperative to point out that when Sam Nyamweya and his administration's malfeasance had reached my nose, I was one of the first to call a time out on them.

In fact records in this newspaper would show that I was one of the first people to wholeheartedly welcome Mwendwa and his team when they first came to town promising us heaven on earth as far as football was concerned.

Alas! Little did we know that our 'saviour' would turn into a veritable tormentor who never saw a blunder they never wanted to commit. With the fervour of fire-spitting Pentecostal preacher.