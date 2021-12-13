Tanzania: Ndugulile Calls for More Support to Vulnerable Girls

KIGAMBONI lawmaker Faustine Ndugulile has appealed to charity organisations to extend more support in empowering vulnerable girls in his constituency.

The MP has made the plea yesterday when officiated a graduation ceremony for vulnerable girls who have benefited from entrepreneurship training offered by Women Empowering and Entrepreneurship Development Organization (WEEDO).

The girls are among those who had dropped out of school in the district.

Recently, the government announced a decision to allow re-admission of the dropouts to give the latter a second chance to pursue formal education.

Several girls have been dropped out of school due to various reasons, including early pregnancy, truancy, family poverty and others.

Dr Ndugulile hailed the WEEDO for its support to vulnerable girls whereby this time it has supported 16 girls.

The lawmaker noted that the WEEDO has been supportive to poor girls in the district by training them.

Dr Ndugulile argued that the initiative by the organisation was a contribution to the President Samia Suluhu Hassan's move to readmit the dropouts.

"President's decision is good and right since statistics indicate that 27 per cent of girls between 15 and 19 years old are either pregnant or have children," he said.

Executive director of German organisation called Eika Dieterich, said they have been supporting the WEEDO since 2017.

The two organisations have since then collaboratively implementing a project for empowering girls.

In her part, Executive Director of WEEDO, Ms Rehema Konza, said the trained 16 girls were selected from poor families.