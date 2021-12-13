Tanzania: Simba , Yanga Share Spoils of Kariakoo Derby

Dar es Salaam — It was never going to be a league decider and after the 90 minutes were played out none of the Kariakoo giants walked away with bragging rights at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium after the two sides played to a stalemate.

The usually intense and pulsating derby between traditional rivals Simba and Yanga had very few chances in between as both teams opted for caution in their play.

To the neutrals it was a game to savour as the two top sides tried to stamp their authority on the league's standings.

Each team had the opportunity of scoring with Yanga registering the first effort after Saido Ntibanzokiza was allowed to dart across the box to release stupendous short that Manula pushed to the post.

Yanga had their Captain Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto to thank after he made a ditching tackle with Meddie Kagere bearing on goal

Simba had another effort in the dying embers of the game when Hassan Dilunga set Mali international Saido Kanoute for a short that the goalie failed to handle on for the ensuing effort by John Bocco to be ruled offside.