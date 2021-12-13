Tanzania: CJ Warns Advocates Over Cheating Clients

THE Chief Justice (CJ), Professor Ibrahim Juma, has warned advocates countrywide against using names of judges and magistrates to obtain substantial income from their clients whom they represent in courts.

Prof Juma noted with concern that some advocates had tendency of cheating their clients that they should pay more fee because part of money goes to judges and magistrates.

The CJ issued the warning on Friday at a ceremony to admit 313 new advocates at Karimjee Grounds in Dar es Salaam.

"We have received complaints that some advocates are charging their clients extra money on the grounds that part of it is sent as a share to a judge or magistrate. We do not take any share. Judges and magistrates do not take a share from the charges," stressed the CJ.

He pointed out that there were lawyers who want to get paid more than what the law stipulates and said a certain amount of money is sent to the technical committee including judges or magistrates.

"I would like to tell the public, if you meet such a lawyer bring them to us; we will dismiss them immediately. I urge all the judges to use the power we have to restore discipline," he appealed.

According to him, corruption and misconduct were still a challenge that tarnishes the credibility, dignity and image of the entire legal services delivery system that would deprive lawyers of the opportunity to compete not only in the African free trade area, but also in the international dispute resolution.

"The era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has no place for immoral lawyers and those who provide substandard services. In this age of globalisation and information technology, you need just one lawyer who has no ethics or standards, to be able to tarnish the reputation of all Tanzanian lawyers," he said.

Prof Juma also pointed out that some advocates fail to recognise that they are officers of the Court and are an important pillar in the defence of the independence of the Judiciary and building public trust on the Judiciary. He said that unfortunately, instead of just criticising the Court's decision, the lawyers hide behind fake names on social media and distort court decisions.

"Some use social media to attack Judges and Magistrates by name and photo with the aim of humiliating and embarrassing them. This is unacceptable," warned Prof Juma.

"When you tarnish the image of the Judiciary, remember you are tarnishing your legal profession, so I strongly urge you not to become advocates of such behaviour. Fortunately we all know them, their days are numbered," he told the new advocates.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Attorney General (AG), Dr Eliezer Feleshi reminded the new advocates of various things they should consider when performing their duties in courts as well as for clients, the public and other advocates, including facilitating the delivery of justice to citizens.