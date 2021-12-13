Tanzania: Govt Ready to Back Up Private Sector

THE government has expressed its readiness to support private sector to secure large investment projects and invest outside the country only if they will show high level of commitment in ensuring value for money.

The Premier said in Dar es Salaam on Saturday at the opening of a High- Level Business and Investment Forum and Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Mr Majaliwa said that Tanzania is ready to learn from other countries where contractors and other investors are taking up foreign projects with the support from their respective governments to ensure they get access to capital, expertise and other competitive advantage.

"This is something good that we have to adopt to support our private sector. The only challenge is that some of the private sector members and companies here lack enough commitment in various areas like ensuring value for money and working hard towards meeting the intended purposes," Mr Majaliwa said.

The Premier retaliated that the government has been and will continue to improve investment and trade climate in order to create more employment opportunities and stimulating the economy.

He said that all efforts and goodwill of the government of supporting Tanzania's private sector to keep growing need both parties to be effective and efficient.

"The government is doing everything possible to ensure that loans are available for private sector, but we need to bear in mind that if you take loan, you must have self discipline of working hard to produce more in order to repay the money," he said.

On the other hand, Mr Majaliwa said that, the government is currently continue to improve business blue print, noting that it has so far alleviated some taxes and levies in agriculture, livestock and natural resources sectors to allow more flow on investment projects.

"I therefore call upon private sector stakeholders to market Tanzania's available investment opportunities, also be ready to take part by forming joint venture in prospective investment works," he noted.

TPSF's Chairperson Ms Anglina Ngalula expressed gratitude the government for the efforts it has been doing to improve trade especially in the areas of economic diplomacy which have boost cross border trade and Tanzania exports to foreign countries.

She gave an example of the export to Kenya, especially in food and agricultural products which have increased recently after President Samia Suluhu Hassan made an official state visit early this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that the President visit to Burundi has also increased trade which is championed by the construction of fertilizer factory being built in Dodoma capital city.

"All we need is for the government to find ways of reducing interest rates for the loans taken from local banks so that private enterprises can access the funds and compete with foreign companies coming to invest in Tanzania," Ms Ngalula asked.

She further explained that foreign companies working in Tanzania apart from having the support from their home governments, they also have access to loans with interest rates not exceeding five percent and some have access to bank guarantee, which makes them outshine local ones in competing for different tenders.

The TPSF board chairperson also called for the government's intervention to rescue tourism companies which are struggling with loan repayment after their businesses have been rendered nonproductive due to the effects of travel restriction imposed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

She also called for formation of a private sector policy which will bring in a coordinated approach on how private sector players can be adhering to set laws, tax compliance and rules and regulations.