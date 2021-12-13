Kenya: Tz, Kenya Settle Trade Barriers

TANZANIA and Kenya on Friday signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and one contract aiming at strengthening further the existing bilateral ties and improving the economies.

Sectors that were covered in the MoUs include immigration, prisons, health, housing, human settlement development and investments. Also, the control on livestock diseases in the border areas as well as the agreements on exchange of prisoners between the two countries featured in the pacts that the two nations inked.

The agreements were signed at the State House in Dar es Salaam and witnessed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta who was in the country for a two-day state visit.

Speaking shortly after having official talks and witnessing signings of the MoUs, President Samia called for continued cooperation for mutual understanding and improving trade and investment.

She said that since the two countries are enjoying stability and diplomatic mutual understandings, then it was a high time to strengthen the ties on business and investments.

"Between May and now, we have managed to waive 46 out of 65 trade barriers that were hindering business between the two countries. Efforts are underway to address the remaining 16 challenges," she said.

She noted that her recent visit to Kenya has made possible for the increasing trade volume between Tanzania and Kenya that is now recorded at 1.1tril/- up from 885bn/- of last year.

"Equally, Kenya has tripled its imports from Tanzania. This is a clear sign of the improved business and trade and bilateral ties," she said, adding that the new developments are the results of the meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) that met in August this year.

President Samia also revealed the plans for construction of the natural gas pipeline from Tanzania to Mombasa, Kenya for power generation and domestic use.

As part of cementing further the cooperation in the tourism sector, the Head of State donated 20 cranes to Kenya while the neighbouring country accepted President Samia's request of acquiring female rhinos.

To improve movement of goods and services between people of the two nations, President Samia said the two countries are building a road from Bagamoyo in Tanzania to Malindi in Kenya.

"This move is aimed at further opening up our countries, this corridor will ease interaction of our people in their daily economic activities," she noted.

For his part, the visiting president, apart from thanking President Samia for the invitation, called for continued efforts to open up the two brotherly nations for the greater interest of economic well-being.

"If we manage to improve the volume and balance of trade, our citizens will be in a better position to increase their earning from their business," he noted. President Kenyatta reassured the commitment of Kenya to import natural gas from Tanzania for power generation and domestic use.

"We have opted for the natural gas from Tanzania since it will be cheaper and more reliable," he explained, insisting on the need for further infrastructural projects and an enhanced economic cooperation.

The Kenyan Head of State arrived in the country on Thursday to attend the 60th Anniversary of Independence, where he also embarked on a two-day state visit to Tanzania.

President Kenyatta who is the Chairman of the East African Community (EAC) was the guest of honour in Tanzania's 60th Anniversary of Independence. His visit is in response to the invitation by his host - President Samia, during her visit to Kenya in May this year.

On Friday, a motorcade of President Kenyatta arrived at the main gate of Dar es Salaam State House at 11.15am, where the Kenyan Head of State was received by his host, President Samia. Upon arrival, he was introduced to the heads of defence and security forces and other senior government officials present.

The visiting president and his host proceeded to the saluting dais for national anthems of the two countries and that of the EAC. Kenya's highest office bearer also received a 21-gun salute as the national anthem was being played by members of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF).