Tanzania: Mwinyi Underlines Importance of Paying Taxes

ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has told companies to understand that implementation of development programmes relies on revenue collection, thus they should actively pay taxes.

President Mwinyi made the statement when officiating at a ceremony to recognise companies that emerged best taxpayers. The event, held on Wednesday, was in line with activities ahead of celebrations of 60 years of independence of Tanzania.

President Mwinyi (pictured) praised five companies that were awarded certificates of recognition for emerging best taxpayers for the year 2020/21, saying they have shown good example and that all who are supposed to pay tax should emulate them. The awards were issued in efforts to motivate investors to pay appropriate taxes.

The companies includeTanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) that emerged the overall winner by paying more than 422bn/-. According to Mr Alphayo Kidata- the Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Geita Gold Mines (GGM) scooped the second position after paying more than 338bn/-; NMB Bank paid more than 252bn/-, followed by Azam Marine with more than 930m/- while Z-Hotels paid 436m/-.

"We thank the companies for their efforts in paying taxes, as we urge other companies to comply with tax regulations and ensure they pay the money they are supposed to pay to the government," Mr Kidata said at the event that attracted several local and foreign investors.

During the awarding ceremony, the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Suzanne Ndomba-Doran was also given the opportunity to mention some of the best employers in the past year.

The best employers for 2020/2021 with a big number of employees are Kagera Sugar factory with 10,000 employees followed by Bakhressa Limited with 8,000 employees, and GGM with 5, 523 workers.

Other corporate firms recognised, which were awarded certificates for having many employees in the year are the TPC with 4,000 employees and the CRDB Bank with 3,600 employees.