Kenya: KRA Employee Dies After Being Attacked By Swarms of Bees

A driver with a key parastatal succumbed to bee stings after a swarm attacked people on Jomo Kenyatta Avenue.

A police report seen by the Nation said John Muthine Mutwiri, a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) investigation and enforcement department officer, was travelling in a vehicle with colleagues when they were attacked on Saturday.

Business at the busy Magongo area ground to a halt as pedestrians, motorists and bystanders fled the insects.

"The bees entered the vehicle and they alighted to seek safety outside. They all ran to different directions. The said driver (Mutwiri) was overwhelmed by the bee stings and fell at a nearby garage," the OB report notes.

He was assisted by the garage owner, who managed to get a tuk tuk and rushed Mutwiri to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is lying at the hospital's mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

It is still unclear where the swarm of bees came from.