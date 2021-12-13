Kenya: KRA Employee Dies After Being Attacked By Swarms of Bees

13 December 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wachira Mwangi

A driver with a key parastatal succumbed to bee stings after a swarm attacked people on Jomo Kenyatta Avenue.

A police report seen by the Nation said John Muthine Mutwiri, a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) investigation and enforcement department officer, was travelling in a vehicle with colleagues when they were attacked on Saturday.

Business at the busy Magongo area ground to a halt as pedestrians, motorists and bystanders fled the insects.

"The bees entered the vehicle and they alighted to seek safety outside. They all ran to different directions. The said driver (Mutwiri) was overwhelmed by the bee stings and fell at a nearby garage," the OB report notes.

He was assisted by the garage owner, who managed to get a tuk tuk and rushed Mutwiri to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is lying at the hospital's mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

It is still unclear where the swarm of bees came from.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X