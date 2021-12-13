Nigeria: I Will Never Go Back to PDP - Umahi

Abakaliki — The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, on Sunday, said he would never go back to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi made this known during a special thanksgiving service held at the state's new chapel in Abakiliki.

There were speculations in the state that the governor may be considering a return to the PDP.

However, he used the opportunity of the programme to clear the air, saying: "I will never return to Egypt (PDP) and the person who raised that rumour may God not forgive him."

He further noted that his administration would complete all the projects, including the international airport before he leaves the office in 2023.

The governor also noted that two proposed state universities; Aeronautic Engineering which shall be sited at Ezza South and University of Science and Technology at Izzi would kickstart academic activities in 2022.

Meanwhile, speculations in some quarters of the state have it that another chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Austin Edeze, is billed to join the PDP ahead of the 2023 election.

Edeze, who is yet to make his position known, had served as the Executive Chairman of Ebonyi State Universal Basic Education Board during the era of Sen. Sam Egwu.

He had also served as Board of Trustees of APC and is presently targeting the governorship race in 2023.