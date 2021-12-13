Nigeria: 'Don't Wake a Sleeping Dog', Rahama Sadau Warns Nigerian Leaders Over Gruesome Killings

In what seemed like a rebuttal against the current leadership of the country, Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has voiced out against the rising insecurity, especially in the north.

In a social media post, the actress said the citizens have done nothing wrong to deserve such cruelty.

Sadau said the poor is not safe even within the four walls of his house.

She, however, called all Nigerians who have voice, power or influence to unite against the worsening insecurity that is turning the country into a killing field.

Sadau wrote, "The disturbing recent footages on social media is disheartening & inhumane. What did we really do as citizens of the country (Arewa most especially) to deserve such cruelty and disregard from our leaders?? All we did was VOTED!! We are not calling out anybody but EVERYBODY at the top level...

"When will there be action on insecurity???When will our voices be heard??? Our attention only got to be noticed after every 4 years... ENOUGH OF THAT!!

"This insecurity is affecting EVERY home in Arewa... ... Hmm!! Never Wake a Sleeping Dog... Talaka a yau, zama a cikin gidansa ma tsoro yake bashi..I am speaking for myself and every person that feel affected..!!

"I am calling out EVERYBODY with a voice, power & influence to contribute in tackling insecurity in Nigeria. Loosing Arewa to banditry is like loosing the whole nation. Idan kowa ya mutu Sai muga wanda zai zabe su... NO ONE IS SAFE UNTIL WE ARE SAFE ... . ENOUGH OF THE BLOODSHED!!"