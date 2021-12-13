Rwanda: Hanga Pitchfest - Kagame Awards Cyuzuzo As Innovator of the Year

Kagame said that Hanga Pitchfest had equipped all those who participated with new tools that will help grow their companies.

Diane Cyuzuzo, the Chief Executive of Afriduino, a company that seeks to revolutionise Rwandan cultural tools by incorporating them in functional devices using a smartphone won big Saturday evening at the Hanga Pitchfest finale.

Cyuzuzo, who was also the only female among the five finalists of the competition received $50,000 (roughly Rwf50 million), after her pitch was voted the best by the jury of five judges of the night.

The annual challenge, which began this year in November, aims to provide a platform to showcase tech-entrepreneurs and creative talent from all over the country.

It is a brainchild of the Ministry of ICT and Innovation and Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

This year, 400 applicants competed for a share of the $100,000 and they went through different stages up to the final five who competed for the top prize at the event held at Kigali Arena.

"I want to congratulate the finalists, I hope you are as proud as we are for you," the head of state said, "Technology is driving Rwanda's transformation, but not enough as yet. That's why I want you to do more."

Kagame said that Hanga Pitchfest had equipped all those who participated with new tools that will help grow their companies.

"I want to encourage you to take full advantage of the programmes and services in our country that will help you to succeed."

For instance, he singled out Norrsken East Africa, which just launched a health tech hub and will offer 20 Rwandan startups a platform to solve some of Africa's healthcare challenges.

"More public partnerships will be needed to accelerate the growth of this ecosystem in particular in higher education and research."

Kagame also said that in all advanced economies, which Rwanda seeks to be apart, the linkages between universities and entrepreneurship are deep and productive, citing that Africa should not be an exception.

"To all the sponsors and partners here with us, once again I thank you for your commitment and all the resources you put into this."

We still have a long way to go, the head of state added, but let's continue working together to see tangible results.

"You have all our full support including those who didn't succeed, we want them to succeed next time," he pointed.

Sustained support

The ceremony was attended by various cabinet members, top government officials, diplomats as well as investors.

Also present were students from different universities and secondary schools around the country.

Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire congratulated the top five finalists, stressing that all the applicants were the brainpower that Rwanda needs to go to the next level.

She also commended the judges that have walked the six-week journey with the entrepreneurs.

"As we gather here tonight, I think it is a call to action for all of us, what we have seen is brilliant and amazing ideas but there is also a need to continue to support them."

"We can't walk this entrepreneurial journey alone and we are going to need all of us, whether it's the advice we give them, the data we open up to them so that they have relevant solutions, whether it's the money needed to take them to the next level, everyone has a role to play," Ingabire asserted.

For Maxwell Gomera, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, the initiative is yet another sign of the power of innovation in Rwanda.

Gomera maintained that the potential is visible even at the expense of some challenges that make many of them not to succeed, or even not come up with profitable businesses.

But, he said, they don't give up, highlighting that it was wonderful to see young people in Rwanda being resilient to the challenges and striving to achieve their goals.

"I attribute this to three things; visionary leadership, presence of young and vibrant people with a curious mind and prepared to take risk and the availability of an ecosystem of services that helps anyone who wants to invest in Rwanda."

Gomera added that as a lead sponsor, UNDP and other partners were proud to be associated with young people who want to excel themselves.

"We would like to continue working together to take this forward."

A story to tell

It was an emotional night for Cyuzuzo, who said that fellow young women in the technology sector, especially in Rwanda, should not shy away from such opportunities.

She told The New Times in an exclusive interview that while it meant a lot, being the only lady among the finalists was not a good sign, but also hoped that her recognition would 'ring a bell' to fellow women.

"I am extremely happy, not just for myself but because I know that fellow women in this industry are watching. There is nothing we cannot achieve and today is just a reminder."

Scooping home a bag of $50,000, in a big, and being awarded by the head of state, is something every girl can dream to achieve.

"This is a story that I will tell for the rest of my life, and I am so thankful to my family and all those who supported me."