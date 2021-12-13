Rwanda's First Ambassador to Nepal Presents Letters of Credence

Jacqueline Mukangira, Rwanda's first ambassador to Nepal, on Friday, December 10, presented her Letters of Credence to Bidya Devi Bhandari, the President of the Asian country.

Mukangira will serve these new diplomatic duties with residence in New Delhi, India, since she doubles as Rwanda's ambassador to India.

During the ceremony, President Bhandari welcomed Mukangira and congratulated her on being the first non-resident ambassador of Rwanda to Nepal.

She conveyed best wishes to President Paul Kagame and congratulated him on Rwanda's achievements, under his leadership.

She commended the level of women's participation in governance in Rwanda, in addition to lauding the country's contribution to peacekeeping missions.

On her side, Mukangira conveyed President Bhandari greetings from President Kagame, as she committed to enhancing the bilateral cooperation between both countries and bringing it to greater heights.

The envoy stressed that Rwanda shares common strategic views with Nepal on the Protection of Civilians, noting that Nepal is a signatory of the Kigali Principles on the Protection of Civilians, having endorsed the Principles on April 15, 2017.

During their meeting, President Bhandari and Ambassador Mukangira exchanged on key sectors of common interest and the establishment of various agreements between the two countries.

Thereafter, the Mukangira met various Nepali dignitaries in Kathmandu, including Prem Bahadur Ale, the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Shekhar Golchha, the President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI); Bharat Raj Paudyal, the Foreign Secretary; and Harishchandra Ghimire, the Joint Secretary for Central Asia, West Asia & Africa Division, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal.