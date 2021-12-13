Rwanda: Rayon Sports Woes Continues As Mukura Pulls Surprise in Rusizi

The abysmal form of Rayon Sports continued on Saturday afternoon after they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Kigali Stadium by Gorilla FC in a Rwanda Premier League week 8 fixture.

Rayon FC interim Coach Marcel Lomami made a number of changes in his team as both Prince Rudasingwa and Justin Mico earned starting berths. Gorilla also had a new coach in the person of Hamis Sogonya who was officially appointed on Friday.

After the early exchanges, it was Rayon who shot into the lead through Rudasingwa in the 28th minute with a fine finish as Gorilla began to chase the game.

Chances were far and few in the first department of the game though Rayon looked to be the more purposeful side.

Gorilla lifted their game in the second half and took control with some wonderful displays. Their efforts yielded dividends as Guinean import Mohammed Camara restored parity for them with just fifteen minutes left until full time.

Elsewhere in the border district of Rusizi, Mukura Victory continued their resurgence with a 1-0 away victory over Espoir. Patrick Mugisha was the goal scorer as Mukura remained unbeaten in their last three league games.

Also at Gicumbi, Gicumbi FC failed to utilize home advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by Marines FC in a pulsating encounter.

Police FC went away and posted a shocking 2-1 win over Musanze at the Umuganda Stadium on Friday.