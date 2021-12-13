Rwanda: Ikenna Duru Optimistic of Gorilla FC Resurgence

GORILLA FC winger Mercy Ikenna Duru is very confident that his side will start winning games soon.

The Kicukiro based club are without a win in eight games having drawn four and lost four which sees them firmly rooted in the drop zone.

Duru, who has been arguably Gorilla FC best player this campaign maintains that they have a solid team and it is just that they are not scoring goals.

"I am strongly confident that very soon we will be winning matches. We have a very good team and we are playing fantastic football," Duru told Times Sport

"The problem we have is scoring and our coaches are working assiduously on it."

The Nigerian import who has set up two goals in four games including the equalizer against Rayon Sports on Saturday as he left his marker for dead on the right flank before delivering an excellent cross for Mohammed Camara to head home also emphasized that he is happy with his form and hopes to do more.

"I am glad with my output so far in the league but I am eager to do more as the season progresses. I believe in my capabilities and what I can offer," He added.

Duru previously played in Israel and also had stints with Zambian outfit Mufilira Wanderers before moving to Rwanda last year to join AS Muhanga.

He was snapped up by Gorilla FC in September this year following the relegation of AS Muhanga to the second division.