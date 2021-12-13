Rwanda: Who Won What At the 2021 Amateur Golf League?

THE AMATEUR Golf league concluded on Saturday, December 11, with the best golfers being awarded.

Dubbed PMC (Piga Mingi Crew) golf league, the annual golf tournament returned in September after the government cleared sports activities to resume after an 18-month hiatus.

From the group stages and playoffs to the knockout stages and finals, the league has been an eventful and entertaining campaign which has produced surprising but interesting results from a mix of new golfers and seasoned players.

But in the end, it was James Muigai who proved a top figure ahead of the rest to win this year's edition of the PMC league after claiming a hard-fought victory over Antony Olwit with 2/1 (two up one to go) in a tense final held at Kigali Golf Course last week.

Champion Muigai was awarded a trophy and a flight ticket to any of Kenya Airways destinations while runner up Olwit was given a trophy and a ticket to any of Kenya Airways' East African destinations.

Muigai becomes the fifth winner of the PMC Golf league after Arthur Barigye who won it in 2019, Bheki Mthembu (2018), Kennedy Murichu (2017), and Kelly Doran (2016).

"I am so excited to be a champion. The campaign has been so exciting and I look forward to achieving more," said Muigai who was also given a champion's jacket.

Meanwhile, other winners from different categories were awarded trophies in a colourful prize giving ceremony held at Falcon Golf and Country Club.

Giving back to community

Since its inception in 2016, the PMC tournament has, in its nature, gone beyond just a competition as golfers, at the centre of all, under their routine community outreach programme, make a commitment to support the community in need.

Gofers, thanks to Britam Insurance Company's support, this time round raised Rwf 4.5 million that will be used to pay health insurance premiums for 445 households living near the Falcon Golf and Country Club on top renovating the premises of Gati Cell in Gishali Sector.

"PMC's dedication to making this tournament about more than the game of golf, is a clear testimony that this golf community not only looks out for each other, but the surrounding communities as well. Their support of 445 families in the area with Mutuelle, is one of the reasons that attracted us to be a proud sponsor of this tournament", said Britam's CEO Andrew Kulayige.

The winners:

Group winners:

A: Ivan Murenzi

B: Cecilia Misari

C: D Nzioki

D: Alice Rwigema

E: Max Veglio

F: James Muigai

G: Huang J

H: Charles Ntare

Best Lady PMC 2021: Cecilia Misari

Best Senior PMC 2021: David Rwiyamirira

Most Improved HC: Cecilia Misari

Best Group: Group A

Best Captain: Ivan Kwizera

Runners up Foursome: B Butera/Joseph Munyao

Winner Foursome: James Muigai/ Marcel Byusa

Runners up 4 BBB: Charles Ntare/ Keith B

Winners 4 BBB: Rai Biru/ Clement Uwajeneza

Organisers Choice Awards: Honourable Kayinamura

Runner up PMC 2021: Anthony Olwit

PMC Champion 2021: James Muigai