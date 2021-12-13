Ghana: Forbes Magazine African of the Year 2021 - Pres Presented With Plaque

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was yesterday presented with the Forbes Magazine African of the Year 2021 Award at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Executive Director of Forbes Magazine Africa (West Africa), Frederic Van de vyver, who presented the award, said the President was given the honour for his visionary leadership.

The Forbes Magazine African of the Year is an annual award launched four years ago to recognise and honour an African leader who has been celebrated globally as a visionary, and has a reputation of working to advance the course of the continent.

Past winners of the award include President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Akin Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Mr vyver said the President's management of the economy, coupled with the vision of building a Ghana Beyond Aid, were among the reasons he was selected for the award.

He touched on the Year of Return programme which has now transitioned to the Beyond the Return, the President's vision of building 111 hospitals across the country, among others, and indicated that all those policies by the President were worth commending.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, thanked Forbes Africa for the recognition

"The way you have presented it shows that you have been looking at what we are doing here in Ghana. It appears you have a good grasp of the various things we are doing to develop our country," he said.

The President said he considered the award as an important inspiration, adding that the honour was in recognition of the work he and members of his government had done over the past few years.

On behalf of the people of Ghana, I want to say a big thank you for making this selection," he said and pledged to work even harder to justify the accuracy of the decision of Forbes Africa to name him as the African of the Year 2021.