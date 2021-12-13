Egypt: Trade Exchange Between Egypt, Italy Up to 3.6 Billion Euros in 8 Months

10 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea said that the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Italy increased by 43% to reach 3.6 billion euros during the first eight months of the current year, compared to 2.5 billion euros during the same period in 2020.

This was announced during a plenary meeting with Italian Ambassador in Cairo Michele Quaroni to discuss means of boosting economic and trade cooperation between the two countries in the coming stage.

The meeting was also attended by Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation Martino Melli and Minister of Trade Plenipotentiary and Head of Commercial Representation office Yehia el-Wathiq Billah.

During their meeting, Gamea said that Egypt's exports to the Italian market upped by 15.8% to record 1.215 billion euros during the current year.

She further noted that Italy is one of Egypt's most prominent investment partners at the European Union and international levels.

The volume of Italian investments in Egypt is estimated at 2.7 billion dollars, she said.

She added nearly 1,200 Italian companies are operating in the Egyptian market in the fields of industry, agriculture, tourism, construction, information technology and financial services.

