Egypt, UAE Sign Cooperation Deal in Higher Education, Scientific Research

10 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Higher Education Minister Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar received Thursday UAE Minister of Education Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, where they signed a cooperation deal in the field of higher education and scientific research.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the second edition of the Global Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research (GFHS), held in the New Administrative Capital on December 8-10, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

This agreement culminates the distinguished Egyptian-UAE ties, Abdel Ghaffar said, adding it would reinforce cooperation between the two countries in the field of higher education, sharing expertise, and scholarships, among several other activities.

For his side, Al Hammadi praised the deal as an investment in human resources in both countries, in addition to its role in cementing ties, which should encourage innovation and serve the modern industrial economy.

