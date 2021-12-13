Egypt: Planning Minister - State Keen On Investing in Human Element

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Saeed said the Egyptian State is keen on building the capabilities and investing in the human element with the aim of turning the track of economy to a more productive one that enjoys competitive potentials in the global economy.

These remarks were made by the minister during her participation in the graduation of five batches of the MBA program of governmental official at ESLSCA University in Egypt in cooperation with between the Ministry of Planning and ESLSCA University at Al Kobba Palace.

Minister of Sports Ashraf Sobhi, Head of the Central Agency for Organization and Planning Saleh El Sheikh, President of ESLSCA University Dr Nadia El Aref attended the ceremony.

Addressing the event, El Saeed voiced happiness over participating in the graduation ceremony of a promising group of Egyptian cadres, noting that this program is the fruit of cooperation between the Egyptian government represented by the Ministry of Planning and ESLSCA University in Egypt.

El Saeed said cooperation between Egypt and ESLSCA has started in 2015 after issuing the presidential decree No. 597/ 2018 was issued by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, announcing ESLSCA as the first acknowledged branch for a foreign university in Egypt.

ESLSCA University's programs are accredited from the French Higher Ministry of education. It is the first European University to be granted national accreditation and equivalency from the Egyptian Supreme Council of Universities. ESLSCA University has achieved two palmes of excellence in the Eduniversal Business Schools ranking. Most recently ESLSCA University was granted accreditation by the Egyptian Ministry of higher education for the School of Computing and Digital Tech.

She asserted that the program of ESLSCA MBA for government officials aim at building the capabilities of the human element which is the focus of development plans embraced by the state and comes in line with the state's vision for sustainable development of 2030.

MENA