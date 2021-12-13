Egypt: Coronavirus Crisis Management Committee Issues Important Decisions to Curb Outbreak

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Thursday presided over a meeting of the higher committee for novel coronavirus crisis management which issued a number of important decisions and adopted measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The committee decided to impose wearing face masks and ban the entry of any person to governmental premises and public authorities without showing an anti-coronavirus vaccination certificate.

The decisions also included banning wedding parties and all events indoors as well as serving shisha (also known as argileh or hookah) at all cafes.

Wearing face masks will be obligatory in all closed areas and in open areas which have no enough spaces for social distancing, the committee stated, adding that such decision will be mandatory at all governmental premises, worship places, banks, companies, public shops, shopping malls, cinemas, theaters, schools, institutes and universities.

The committee also banned holding public gatherings or any religious mass celebrations whether in open or closed areas.

The committee determined that worship places be opened for performing prayers including Friday noon prayers for Muslims and masses at Churches with a commitment to the precautionary and health measures.

All state employees shall not be allowed to their work places without showing evidence of receiving vaccination against the coronavirus or conducing a PCR test at the start of every working week.

The decisions will effective as of Today and will be published in the official Gazette.

MENA