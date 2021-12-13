Egypt: Aviation Minister Inspects Sharm El Sheikh Ahead of Meeting of UN Convention Against Corruption

10 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar on Thursday made an inspection tour of the Sharm El Sheikh International Airport ahead of the 9th meeting of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The minister, flanked by EgyptAir Chairman Amr Abul Enein, checked the preparedness of the airport to receive participants in the meeting that will be held on December 13-17.

He inspected the departure and arrival terminals at the airport, the passports counters, the baggage carousels, the VIP halls, the rest areas and the control tower.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X