Egypt: Aviation Minister Inspects Sharm El Sheikh Ahead of Meeting of UN Convention Against Corruption

Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar on Thursday made an inspection tour of the Sharm El Sheikh International Airport ahead of the 9th meeting of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The minister, flanked by EgyptAir Chairman Amr Abul Enein, checked the preparedness of the airport to receive participants in the meeting that will be held on December 13-17.

He inspected the departure and arrival terminals at the airport, the passports counters, the baggage carousels, the VIP halls, the rest areas and the control tower.

MENA