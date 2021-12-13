Egypt's First Lady - Our State Consolidates Human Rights Principles By Providing Decent Life for All Egyptians

Intessar El Sisi, the spouse of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, said that Egypt managed to consolidate the human rights principles by providing a decent life for all Egyptians.

On the occasion of Human Rights Day marked on December 10, she said on her official Twitter account "Today, the world celebrates the International Human Rights Day, which comes to emphasize the importance of the rights of each individual to rebuild societies."

Egypt entrenches the human rights principles by providing a decent life for all Egyptians and achieving sustainable development in various domains, she stressed.

"The Egyptian people always deserve the best," she said.

MENA