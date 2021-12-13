Tunisia: Tap Best Tunisian Athlete Poll for 2021 - World Champion Ghofrane Belkhir Joins Final List of Nominees

Tunis/Tunisia — The organising committee of TAP's 9th annual best Tunisian athlete poll for 2021 decided to add world champion weightlifter Ghofrane Belkhir to the list of nominees for the best Tunisian female athlete 2021.

The committee considered that for the sake of fairness and given the exploit achieved by the weightlifter who has just been crowned world weightlifting champion, her name has been included directly in the final list of nominees for best female athlete of the year, alongside Ons Jabeur (Tennis), Nihel Cheikhrouhou (Judo), Maroua Barhoumi (Volleyball), Nouha Landolsi (Weightlifting) and Sarra Hamdi (Wrestling).