South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Invites Invites Brics Scientists to Cooperate On Covid-19 Research

10 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited scientists from fellow BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India and China - to work alongside South African scientists in further researching the various characteristics of the COVID-19 virus and its mutations.

This initiative is a contribution to intra-BRICS cooperation to strengthen preparedness and responses to the pandemic as articulated in the New Delhi Declaration, which was adopted at the 13th BRICS Summit in September 2021.

This cooperation takes place within the context of the establishment of the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre in a virtual format.

President Ramaphosa has appointed the Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Council on COVID-19, Prof Koleka Mlisana, to lead a task team of South African researchers in the area of genomic sequencing to work with their counterparts from other BRICS countries.

Scientists from the BRICS countries will be supported by officials from the Departments of Health and Higher Education, Science and Innovation.

South Africa is currently the host of the BRICS Vaccine Research Centre and the research on the Omicron variant will form part of the centre's initiatives.

The international team will exchange and share information on laboratory, clinical and epidemiological experiences regarding the virus in order to help clinicians and policy makers in BRICS countries better prepare for future manifestations of the disease.

President Ramaphosa said: "Humanity will only overcome this pandemic if the countries of the world work in closer cooperation by sharing information, expertise and resources. This cooperation must be underpinned by the principles of solidarity, partnership and mutual respect."

"The spread of the different COVID-19 variants to all corners of the earth underlines the importance of effective surveillance, scientific transparency and collaborative research. Every country is affected and every country must be able to develop responses based on sound scientific evidence.

"The collaboration among BRICS countries is intended to broaden our knowledge of the COVID-19 virus not only for the benefit of member countries, but for the global community more broadly," President Ramaphosa said.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X