Angola: João Lourenço Urges Commitment to Election Victory

President of Angola João Lourenço at the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, 23 October 2019.

Luanda — The re-elected president of MPLA, João Lourenço, urged this Friday in Luanda, the party's leaders and militants to commit themselves to victory in the 2022 general elections.

Speaking after being reconfirmed in office, Joao Lourenço said it was time to start working towards victory in next year's general elections.

On the occasion, the MPLA leader said he expected every party militant to do their part and promised to visit the country's provinces.

"With everyone's commitment, we can say with some certainty that the August 2022 party is already won," he declared.

He considered the VIII Congress of the party historic, for having achieved gender parity and greater youth representativeness.

He thanked for his re-election, expressing his protection for the strength of women and the vigour of young people.

Joao Lourenço was re-elected with 98.4 percent of the 2,655 votes cast.

Under the slogan "MPLA for a democratic and inclusive Angola," the conclave ends Saturday with a mass activity at the 11 de Novembro Stadium in Luanda.