Angola: President Reaffirms Foundations of Democratic State and Rule of Law

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment of the Angolan government to consolidate the foundations of the Democratic State and the Rule of Law in the country.

Speaking at a virtual summit on democracy in which he took part, President Lourenço said it was a process that the government was firmly committed to adopting political and legal measures.

He added that the focus of these measures is the elimination of everything that can condition and limit the effort to consolidate the democratic conquests in Angola.

During his speech at the event that brought together dozens of world leaders, at an initiative of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, the Angolan Head of State said that the Angolan government had taken firm initiatives in order to give the judiciary the capacity to exercise its role in conditions of absolute independence.

These are relative initiatives within the framework of the fight against bad governance practices, corruption and impunity, with a view to moralising society and making national institutions more credible in the eyes of domestic and international public opinion.

He recalled that Angolan democracy is recent in construction and has been consolidating and expanding over the past five years, where women have been assuming an increasingly active role in all sectors of the country's national life.

The progress being made to promote private business activity, encourage free initiative and entrepreneurship, boost domestic production of goods and services, promoting diversification of the economy, to increase exports and boost employment also fall within this framework, he said.