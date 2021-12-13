Angola: João Lourenço Re-Elected MPLA President

Luanda — João Lourenço was today (Friday) re-elected president of MPLA, after obtaining 98.04 percent of votes at the 8th Ordinary Congress of the ruling party in Angola.

According to the results announced by the electoral commission, João Lourenço, the only candidate, won 2,610 votes out of 2,662 valid votes.

The president of the electoral commission, Francisco Queiroz, said that there were 33 votes against (1.23 percent), 13 abstentions (0.48 percent), four null votes (0.15 percent) and two blank votes (0.07 percent).

He clarified that the voting took place based on the party's statutes, in a free, direct, secret and transparent manner.