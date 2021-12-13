Angola: João Lourenço Re-Elected MPLA President

10 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — João Lourenço was today (Friday) re-elected president of MPLA, after obtaining 98.04 percent of votes at the 8th Ordinary Congress of the ruling party in Angola.

According to the results announced by the electoral commission, João Lourenço, the only candidate, won 2,610 votes out of 2,662 valid votes.

The president of the electoral commission, Francisco Queiroz, said that there were 33 votes against (1.23 percent), 13 abstentions (0.48 percent), four null votes (0.15 percent) and two blank votes (0.07 percent).

He clarified that the voting took place based on the party's statutes, in a free, direct, secret and transparent manner.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X