Angola: MPLA Makes Changes in Ruling Party's Statutes

Luanda — The participants of MPLA's 8th Ordinary Congress, which is taking place since Thursday in Luanda, approved this Friday the alteration of that political party's statutes.

The revision of the document aims to adapt it to the enlargement of the Central Committee, which has grown from 497 to 693 members.

After intense discussions, 23 points were amended and nine articles were included.

At the level of the preamble, the proposals focused on the improvement and precision of the form of the content of the historical and chronological aspects of the trajectory of the party.

The amendments also covered the political training school, the use of digital media, disciplinary suspension, resignation from membership due to incompatibility, independence of the party sanction, meetings of the council of honour, the status of former presidents, as well as the designation of candidates for the posts of President and Vice-President of the Republic.

According to a party source, the revision of the statutes was aimed at maintaining the vitality of the party.

Under the slogan "MPLA for a democratic and inclusive Angola", the conclave ends Saturday with a mass activity at the 11 de Novembro Stadium.