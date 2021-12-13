Angola: MPLA Makes Changes in Ruling Party's Statutes

10 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The participants of MPLA's 8th Ordinary Congress, which is taking place since Thursday in Luanda, approved this Friday the alteration of that political party's statutes.

The revision of the document aims to adapt it to the enlargement of the Central Committee, which has grown from 497 to 693 members.

After intense discussions, 23 points were amended and nine articles were included.

At the level of the preamble, the proposals focused on the improvement and precision of the form of the content of the historical and chronological aspects of the trajectory of the party.

The amendments also covered the political training school, the use of digital media, disciplinary suspension, resignation from membership due to incompatibility, independence of the party sanction, meetings of the council of honour, the status of former presidents, as well as the designation of candidates for the posts of President and Vice-President of the Republic.

According to a party source, the revision of the statutes was aimed at maintaining the vitality of the party.

Under the slogan "MPLA for a democratic and inclusive Angola", the conclave ends Saturday with a mass activity at the 11 de Novembro Stadium.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X