Angola: MPLA Re-Elects Vice-President and Secretary-General

Luanda — Luísa Damião and Paulo Pombolo were re-elected as ruling MPLA's vice-president and secretary general, respectively.

The leaders were elected on Friday night during the first meeting of the new Central Committee (CC), which emerged from MPLA's 8th Ordinary Congress.

Luísa Damião was elected vice-president by 618 members from the 628 voters, while the secretary general, Paulo Pombolo, received 600 votes.

A total of 101 militants were also elected as members of the party's political bureau.

President-elect João Lourenço has called the first meeting of the Political Bureau for Tuesday to choose the Secretariat.

A mass rally is scheduled for Saturday at the 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda,