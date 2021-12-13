Egypt, Serbia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Morsi discussed on Friday with Egypt's Ambassador in Belgrade Bassel Salah expanding into new markets for the Military Production Ministry's products in Serbia to shore up Egypt's exports.

They also discussed luring more Serbian investments to the Egyptian market in light of the available investment opportunities and the economic reforms that took place in the country in the past period.

During their meeting, the minister hailed the participation of several Serbian companies in the EDEX-2021, that was held from November 29 to December 2.

The minister also welcomed the Serbian delegation's visit to the military production ministry's factories to get acquainted with its human and manufacturing capabilities.

For his part, Amb. Salah lauded the Military Production Ministry's role as the main pillar of military production in Egypt.

He stressed the importance of full coordination between the ministry and the Egyptian Embassy in Belgrade to promote trade and economic ties between the two countries.

MENA