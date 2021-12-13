Egypt: President Sisi Congratulates Iraqis On 100th Anniv. of Founding Modern Iraqi State

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi congratulated on Friday the Iraqi people on the centenary anniversary of founding the Modern Iraqi State.

Posting on his official pages on social media, the president said "Today, the brothers in Iraq celebrate an occasion that I consider dear to the entire Arab nation, the centenary of the founding of the Modern Iraqi State."

He added "One hundred years have passed since the Cairo Conference in 1921, which witnessed the establishment of the Iraqi State."

"On behalf of the Egyptian people, we congratulate brotherly Iraq on this momentous occasion, and we wish peace, security and stability to the Iraqi people," President Sisi added.

MENA