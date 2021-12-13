Cameroon: Hon. Nkodo Dang Decorated

10 December 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Speaker of the National Assembly pinned on him the medal of Commander of the National Order of Valour on June 28, 2019.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril in the name of the Head of State, President Paul Biya, raised Hon. Roger Nkodo Dang who is the current President of the Pan African Parliament to the rank of Commander of the National Order of Valour. The brief ceremony took place shortly after the plenary sitting at the National Assembly on June 28, 2019. Talking to the press after the honorific distinction, Hon. Nkodo Dang thanked the Head of State, Paul Biya who raised him to the rank at the national level. He said it was a sign of recognition. Hon. Nkodo Dang who is serving his second consecutive term of office as the President of the Pan African Parliament expressed satisfaction at the mark of recognition and said it was a bolster to his efforts to continue to work better in order to further deserve the recognition of the nation. "It is time for me to work very hard in order to expect other honorific distinctions in future," he stated.

