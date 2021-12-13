Cameroon: Promoting Female Entrepreneurship - Building Resilience in Times of Covid

A three-day training from the 7-9 of December will also give them skills on how to source for funding.

Some 35 female entrepreneurs are currently taking part in a three day capacity building workshop in Douala to gain skills on how to remain steadfast in their business despite the challenges brought about by Covid-19.

The training workshop organised by UNDP in partnership with GICAM and some women led entrepreneurship associations is part of a programme aimed at facilitating economic recovery through job protection and support for micro, small and medium size enterprises as a means of reducing the impact and social impact of Covid 19.

With the outbreak of covid 19 most Small and Medium Size SMSes were hit and those managed by women were hardest hit as most of the women entrepreneurs had to stop their activity either to take care of children who couldn't go to school or Covid sick relatives. A good number were unable to acquire raw materials for their production since movement was restricted as a result most were forced out of business.

The turnover and profits of women-led businesses overall declined more during the Covid-19 pandemic and in 12 out of 18 countries these businesses were more likely to close (at least temporarily), 39.7% of women surveyed experienced a reduction in their income, 14.6% completely lost their source of income while 12% were forced into a secondary activity.

At the microeconomic level, a survey carried out in May 2020 by the National Institute of Statistics, with the support of the UNDP, noted that 90% of companies say they were affected by Covid-19, with the risk of shutting down for some of them. Business leaders stressed that the main constraints they face are falling demand which stood at 94.2%, and supply also dropped to 76% and financing was 72%.

Against this backdrop, the Technical Adviser at UNDP Cameroon Madam Euphrasie Kouame explained that it was necessary to empower the women entrepreneur to enable them bounce back to business. She said the UNDP is out to accompany the women. On her part the Executive Director of GICAM, Aline Valerie Mbono, emphasized women's role in the economic development of a country.

One of the participants Lambou Fozonne Francine promoter of Best Food SARL said she was completely out of business when covid 19 rate was high she was happy for the workshop and hope to bounce back to business.